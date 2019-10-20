Raymie Godfrey caught by FHP in Gadsden County

By WCTV Eyewitness News

October 20, 2019

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla (WCTV) -- Raymie Godfrey, who allegedly held a pastor at gunpoint in Bay County last Sunday, has finally been caught by Florida Highway Patrol in Gadsden County.

Troopers say they found Godfrey walking alongside I-10 Eastbound at mile marker 176. When FHP approached him, Godfrey allegedly gave the trooper a fake name, but a correct social security number. After looking up his number in the database, the Trooper was able to confirm Godfrey's "wanted" status, and arrested him without incident.

Bay County has been searching for Godfrey since October 13th.