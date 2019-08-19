Real estate experts discuss 2019 projections and senior living at Chamber Conference

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

The 2019 Tallahassee Chamber Community Conference included breakout sessions discussing the current trends in the real estate market in Tallahassee.

Steve Louchheim of the Tallahassee Board of Realtors acted as moderator for a panel consisting of Tiffany Hamilton of Hamilton Realty Advisors, Jason Ghazvini of Premier Fine Homes, and Jason Naumann of The Naumann Group.

Louchheim gave a general overview at the panel, discussing the most interesting statistic he has noticed in Tallahassee's real estate market, during the first six months of 2019.

"The median sales price is within 2 and a half percent of the median list price, so things are being listed at the correct price, realtors are doing a good job, and they're selling close to the list price," said Louchheim.

Louchheim said the first six months of 2019 are pretty comparable to last year.

"They didn't go up from last year; it's always nice to go up, but it's still strong," said Louchheim.

Other panel members discussed new construction in the Southwest part of the City, construction surrounding FSU, as well as downtown.

The need for senior living, and ongoing projects, was also discussed by speakers.

Naumann discussed a new senior living development coming to the Buck Lake area, while Ghazvini discussed senior activities in the Canopy development.

"We don't have any real 55 plus living, we have active living centers," said Louchheim. "There's no designated 55 plus living, so we need that."

Hamilton spoke about financing and development around the Lake Bradford and FSU area.