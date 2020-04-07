Realtors get creative to connect with buyers and sellers, using virtual tours

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitess News

April 7, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing realtors to get creative when connecting with local buyers and sellers.

The Tallahassee Board of Realtors is discouraging open houses and asking realtors to use best practices of limiting in person meetings. The Board is suggesting using more technology, such as virtual tours or Facebook lives.

However, local Tallahassee realtor Joe Manausa says it's not a bad time to purchase a home because of historically low mortgage interest rates.

The first quarter of 2020 was up 5% over 2019.

Manausa says he does have some worries; he's concerned about people coming to closing on homes in the next 30 to 45 days, because there are many people involved in the sale of a home.

Some can work remotely, but others can't.

"I'm concerned about the third-party providers like the moving vans, their people, the home inspectors," said Manausa. "People that put their hands on a lot of parts of the house might get to a point where they're overwhelmed and they don't feel like they can put their people at risk and send them out into that many houses."

Manausa says the current market does lend itself to more virtual tours. He says there's a smaller inventory of homes under $600,000; his goal is to weed out homes that buyers don't need to see face to face.

"We're trying not to touch things in houses, it's very interesting as a shopper, a lot of times you want to open the refrigerator, you want to open the cabinets. We're trying to refrain from doing a whole lot of things that aren't really value components to purchasing a home," said Manausa.

The Thomasville Board of Realtors has made similar suggestions to its members.

The President of that Board, Jason Copps, says they're asking realtors to use common sense discretion, keeping distance while showing houses, and driving in separate vehicles from prospective buyers. He also says realtors are separating showings of homes by at least 30 to 45 minutes, to allow disinfecting of areas.