Recent fights at Colquitt County High catch community’s attention

By: Paige Dauer | WALB News 10

April 8, 2019

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Arguments that start over social media are ending at Colquitt County High School, according to school resource officers. Now, city leaders are calling for an end to the behavior.

Two fights in just two days at Colquitt County High School involved 13 people. That number may not seem high to some, but Moultrie City leaders are desperate for the behavior to stop.

“I call for the whole community to get involved. Let’s start helping with parenting, mentorship,” said pastor and Moultrie Councilman Cornelius Ponder.

Ponder said he hates that these fights are increasing.

"It was depressing,” said Ponder.

Ponder said he was appalled after hearing, then seeing, a fight at CCHS had gone viral.

The most recent fight has now captured the attention of the community. Many people said it is an ongoing issue at the school.

"It is very disturbing to have a school that children feel it is OK to turn that atmosphere into something so violent,” said Ponder.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Sergeant Todd Myrick said all of the people involved in the fights were arrested. WALB has yet to hear back from the school’s superintendent about what will happen to those involved and what the school is doing to stop the fights.

Ponder said it’s the outcome that has the most impact on the students.