Record setting performance lands Akers Player of the Week nod

By: Chris Nee | Noles247

September 9, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) — Florida State junior running back Cam Akers earned ACC Running Back of the Week honors, as awarded by the league’s media on Monday, for his play in FSU’s 45-44 overtime victory for the Seminoles over ULM on Saturday.

In that nail-biter, Akers had a school-record 36 carries that went for 193 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. His 4-yard touchdown run in overtime proved to be the difference on the scoreboard, thanks to a missed extra point by the Warhawks. He averaged 5.4 yards per rush. His longest rush of the day went for 24 yards.

It was Akers’ second consecutive and seventh career 100-yard rushing game, and his third in four games. Akers’ seventh 100-yard game ties him for 11th on FSU’s all-time list with Devonta Freeman and Sean Jackson. His two rushing TDs give him 16 for his career and move him into a tie for 19th on the all-time rushing TD list.

He also became the 16th Florida State back to eclipse 2,000 career rushing yards and with 2,039 he is closing in on Leon Washington (2,078) for No. 15 on the all-time rushing list.

Akers also recorded five receptions, which went for 55 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown came on a 44-yard screen pass.

He accounted for a career-high 248 all-purpose yards. FSU’s had 501 total offensive yards on Saturday, so he accounted for 49.5% of the total offensive output for the Seminoles.

Through two games this season, Akers has 51 rushing attempts for 309 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. He also has seven receptions for 67 yards and a receiving touchdown. Akers leads the ACC and ranks in the top 10 nationally in all-purpose yards (188.0 per game), rushing touchdowns (3), rushing yards (309), rushing yards per game (154.5) and total touchdowns (4).

Akers has earned ACC Running Back of the Week honors at least once in each of his three seasons as a Seminole. It is the fourth career player of the week honor for Akers. As a freshman, Akers was named Offensive Back and Rookie of the Week after a career-high 199 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Syracuse. Last season, Akers ran for 110 yards and a touchdown against No. 22 Boston College to earn Running Back of the Week honors.

Akers and the Seminoles (1-1) head to Charlottesville Saturday at 7:30 p.m. to face No. 25 Virginia. The game will air on the ACC Network.

