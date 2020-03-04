Recovery has been made, and recovery continues for Cairo

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 3, 2020

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) –

"There is some recovery but there is still a lot of recovery yet to be done."

That is how homeowner Linda Wilson feels as she looks upon her town. One year after Cairo was hit by an EF-3 Tornado which ripped through home and turned lives up-side down, the town is now moving forward. While some homes needed minor repairs, others were left needing to be completely demolished. Many more are patiently waiting for assistance. Some residents, once again, are living with a roof over their head. But others are fighting insurance and the troubles that come with the damage left behind by the tornado.

"You got people that will never recover from this,” shares Wilson, “just have to leave it and move on. And that is heart wrenching to leave your home I mean that is your home." One year after the tornado, and Linda Wilson is just starting her repairs. Her home lost its roof and windows, but the wait on insurance, caused delays in repairs for her and others.

"I used to say I wonder why people don't have insurance on their houses. And now I understand that not everyone can afford it,” expresses Wilson, “And when you can't afford insurance and you don't have it that really puts you way back."

William Anders lives right across from Wilson. He and his family have been fortunate in being able to afford and apply a new roof and repairs to their home. But the tornado left his home, completely totaled, "All of us went through some turmoil trying to get the job done, and the job completed. It was a hassle you know with the insurance companies and contractors."

On the same block, Anders’ newly fixed home faces his neighbors, two of which still need of assistance, "I mean it is just heartbreaking,” mentions Anders, “to just ride by and see the damage that was done to different homes around here."

The remnants of the destruction are still visible, and they mirror the forever impact of the tornado. Kellee Kennett has been a homeowner in Cairo since 2013. The beams in their house gave in during the tornado, and repairs did not begin until November of 2019. Thankfully, she had insurance and was able to have her house look brand new. But she knows there are others that are still struggling, and live in constant fear, "It is a little depressing especially when they are calling for a major storm again,” Kennett comments Tuesday afternoon, “and its a year later, so are we going to be in the closet again, hiding out and praying?"

But all is not lost. Construction continues and homes are slowly being put back together. Wilson’s hopes? She prays that those without homes, can find someplace else where they are comfortable, and those who are in the process of rebuilding, finally get to return home. "Everybody wants to be home,” states Wilson, “home is where the heart is."

Kennett shares when her neighbors needed help, everyone pitched in and that's the spirit and sense of community of the people of Cairo.

