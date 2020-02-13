Red Cross: Smoke alarm program reaches life-saving milestone

By: Associated Press

February 13,2020

ROCK SPRING, Ga. (AP) — The American Red Cross of Georgia is celebrating the most lives saved in a single month from its ongoing effort to install free smoke alarms.

The agency plans a Thursday ceremony in Rock Spring, Georgia, to recognize families saved by the alarms and also Walker County Fire Rescue.

In two separate December blazes in Walker County, free smoke alarms installed through the program saved eight people: a family of six on Dec. 11; and two more lives in late December, the Red Cross said.

In the intense Dec. 11 fire, “we would have had six body bags lined up without smoke alarms,” Regina Dorsey, Walker Fire Rescue Life & Safety Educator, said in a statement.

In the past two years, Walker County Fire Rescue has installed about 1,000 free smoke alarms provided by the Red Cross and other groups.

The ceremony is planned for 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Walker County Civic Center in Rock Spring, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Nationwide, the Home Fire Campaign has saved nearly 700 lives, the Red Cross said. More than 2 million smoke alarms have been installed across the country.

