Red Cross feeling impacts of COVID-19 crisis

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 7, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, life's emergencies don't stop, and neither does the work of the American Red Cross.

But, the nationwide organization that provides aid to Americans in crisis is also getting hit hard during the global emergency and are having to make changes to nearly every aspect of operations.

"It's very humbling to go there and see someone who's in the midst of a crisis," said Ralph Campbell, a Red Cross volunteer who has been with the organization for years.

Just last week, he helped respond to a tornado in northern Gadsden County.

"A lot of times when you get there, people just want to talk and they want to be close and, sometimes, they just want a hug. But right now, during the COVID crisis, we're not able to do that," Campbell said.

The impacts on the organization are stretching far beyond how they interact with those in need.

"Across our whole enterprise, everything is strained," said Sharon Tyler, the Executive Director of the Capital Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Tyler says some finances have gone toward computers and cell phones for the remote-volunteer workforce, while blood and financial donations dwindled down.

But, the biggest and, perhaps, most alarming impact; the non-compatibility between social distancing and emergency sheltering.

"Our first line of defense is to not open a congregate shelter," Tyler explained.

That means people impacted by fires, tornadoes or hurricanes cannot be housed in free churches or gymnasiums, but rather hotels, an added hit for the organization.

"Hotels are businesses, so yes, there's a huge cost for this," Tyler said.

It's particularly alarming ahead of what is projected to be an active hurricane season.

Through numerous Zoom and teleconference calls every day, Tyler says they are working with partners, like universities who can offer up their dorms, to find an affordable solution.

The only sure thing is the Red Cross will continue to be there.

"We really have to provide the help when help can't wait," Tyler said. "We can't wait until we get the donations."

The Red Cross is mandated by Congress but is not federally funded. It relies mostly on donations of time and money.

Their annual Hurricane Run this month was changed to a virtual event and is an easy way for those in the Big Bend to help.

