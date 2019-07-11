Red Cross holds blood drives in Valdosta

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 11, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The American Red Cross is calling for donors to help restore low blood supplies.

The Red Cross Bloodmobile was parked downtown Valdosta on Thursday. This was the second of two blood drives held in the Azalea City this week, in the midst of a nationwide shortage.

Red Cross officials said across the state of Georgia, more than 70 percent of the blood is provided by the organization.

Following the holiday week, Red Cross officials said the need is high for more donations.

"AAA estimated that 49 million people were traveling and on the road during that Fourth of July week and weekend, therefore taking away blood donors because they were on vacation, so that kind of affected the supply," said Executive Director Terri Jenkins.

Officials said supplies always tape off during the summer months. In the midst of hurricane season, officials said it's important to stock up before disasters strike in order to be prepared.

The next opportunity to give blood for the Red Cross in Valdosta will be the annual Guns vs. Hoses Blood Drive on July 31.

The Red Cross is also partnering with Winn-Dixie in a Community Bag Program. The Red Cross will receive a $1 donation for every community bag purchased through the end of the month.