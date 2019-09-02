Red Cross trains volunteers ahead of Dorian

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 2, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Crews from across the U.S. gathered at the local chapter of Red Cross, receiving training and refresher courses for what to do when disaster strikes. Ahead of Hurricane Dorian, volunteers were sent to Ocala, Jacksonville, and even areas in Georgia that could see impacts from the Category 4 storm.

Hundreds of volunteers, nearly 3,000 of whom are from outside of the region, prepared to answer the call.

Arlene Williams is a first time volunteer from California. She got involved with the Red Cross after her sister, who is mentally handicapped, was caught in a house fire.

"I thought I am retired now so I just want to give back to the community any way I can," she said.

Ellen Missale, who is from Tallahassee, said the importance of what volunteers do is life changing.

"If we don't help each other there is no one out there who is going to help. So we need to be out there," Missale said.

Missale has been a volunteer for 15 years, starting after Hurricane Wilma. She mentioned that no amount of training quite prepares a volunteer from what they'll see.

During one of her rounds, she remembered an emotional encounter.

"I had a little boy come up to me in a feeding truck and he said 'Hello misses, I am so hungry. I am so hungry' and we gave him all the food he could carry and he came back again and again," she said. "We gave him all he needed and that just broke my heart."

Training like the session on Monday helps volunteers get ahead of what is to come. Tanya Holloway, the chapter's Disaster and Workforce Manager, said it's all about preparation.

"It helps them to understand their role in the disaster and things to watch out for," Holloway said.

The work they do ranges from setting up shelters, assisting evacuees, gathering food, feeding, setting up trucks and damage control and assessment.

Melvin Pope, who has volunteered with the Red Cross for over 50 years, said the training prevents future problems.

"We say it takes the best to wear the vest, that's what we want volunteers that want to help other people," Pope said. "But they are going to be trained to do so that they have less opportunities for problems."

The importance of flexibility is stressed at these sessions.

Pope attested to that, saying many different hats have to be worn.

"It could be from crazy pets to 'I don't have my medications,' so how do you resolve those issues? Where do you resolve those issues? So the training is very deep," Pope said.

Those in attendance took their training, then hit the road to help those in need.

The Red Cross already has hundreds of volunteers, but as it continues to deploy more of its workforce to areas that could be impacted by Dorian, it is asking for those in the Big Bend to dedicate their time.

To learn more about the Red Cross, visit its website.

