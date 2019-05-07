Red Cross volunteers to distribute, install smoke detectors

By: Brittany Bedi | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 7, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Firefighters and Red Cross volunteers will go door-to-door in the Bond community and the Putnam Drive area on May 11 for the 'Sound the Alarm, Save a Life' campaign.

It's a nationwide effort to reduce home fire death by 25%. Volunteers will be out between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Volunteers and firefighters will provide and install smoke detectors for free. They'll check existing smoke alarms and help families come up with a fire escape plan. The Red Cross canvasses at-risk neighborhoods multiple times a year, but this upcoming event follows fire deaths in the local North Florida counties.

"Seven home fire deaths since January 1, which is unprecedented, we never have that many," said Sharon Tyler, executive director of the Capital Area Chapter of the American Red Cross. "It's imperative that we get out and help understand the importance of having smoke detectors."

The red cross is searching for volunteers to canvas and install smoke alarms on Saturday, May 11.

Interested volunteers can call the Capital Area Chapter of the American Red Cross. The Red Cross provides free smoke alarms to anyone, contact the Capital Area Chapter of the Red Cross to register.