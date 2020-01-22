Red Hills Small Farm Alliance hosts Seven Days of Local Delights

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 22, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Red Hills Small Farm Alliance is hosting Seven Days of Local Delights to honor North Florida and South Georgia farmers and local foods.

The seven days feature workshops, cooking classes, gardening demos and more. The event started Sunday, January 19 and goes through Sunday, January 26.

Their hope is to bring awareness to locally grown foods and help local farmers further their reach into the community.

One of the local farms spotlighted is Handsome Harvest in Quincy. Owners Aaron Nicely and Derek Phillips have had their farm for almost three years and love how Seven Days of Local Delights helps broaden their horizons.

"It's great for the farmers, too, because at the farmers market, we're picking a lot of produce," said Nicely. "We're bringing it and hoping to sell it all. You go to online markets and we're picking to order."

Nicely said that harvesting and selling online not online helps save wasted products but also gives the farmers a chance to make sales they wouldn't get unless they were at a market.

The group of farmers partner with local restaurants in the region that feature their local ingredients as "Red Hills Specials".

The festivities continue throughout the week and will end on January 26 week a brunch at Kool Beanz Cafe.

