Red Hills Trials competition underway in Tallahassee

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 6, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — It's time to saddle up. The 2020 Red Hills Horse Trials are rolling on this weekend.

Horses and riders from all across the world will make their way to Tallahassee. WCTV's Michael Hudak stopped by the stables ahead of the competition to check in on this weekend's riders.

Setup is complete for the annual event at Elinor Klapp Phipps Park. The competition draws not only hundreds of volunteers and thousands of spectators, but also some of the most fierce equine athletes.

The Red Hills Trials are an Olympic qualifier for eventing, so you really see the best and brightest athletes, from as far away as Europe and Asia. But even locally, we see representation from unique resources.

A veterinarian staff from the University of Florida is here helping with the animal rescue team, as well as with on course support for the cross country competition.

Dressage for all divisions began at 8 a.m. Friday and will last until 5 p.m. On Saturday, the Tailgate at Red Hills will go from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The cross country event for all divisions spans from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The presentation of awards will last throughout the day Sunday, following horse inspections, formal jogs and show jumping.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.