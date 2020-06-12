Red Sox select FSU’s Drohan with 148th pick in MLB Draft

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Florida State left handed pitcher Shane Drohan has been selected by the Boston Red Sox with the 148th overall pick of the 2020 MLB Draft.

In just 17.2 innings of work in the 2020 campaign, the lefty struck out 27 batters including a career high 9 Ks against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

In the West Palm Beach native’s three seasons in Tallahassee, he appeared 26 times for the tribe, striking out 99 in 73.2 IP.

Drohan was drafted in the 23rd round by the Philadelphia Phillies out of Cardinal Newman High School in 2017 before he decided to play for the Seminoles.