Refuge House to hold domestic violence speak-out and vigil

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 14, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The Refuge House holds a series of events across the eight North Florida counties it serves throughout the month.

The executive director of the Refuge House, Meg Baldwin, says Tuesday's event is their main event every year.

The event allows domestic violence survivors to speak out and share their stories.

There will also be a candlelight vigil to remember those who were lost in the past year.

Baldwin says there's been a big increase in the number of people willing to come forward to talk about their history of abuse.

However, she says there has not been a dent in the number of cases in our area.

Baldwin says in Leon County alone, law enforcement agencies receive 1,500 to 2,000 reports of domestic violence.

She says that number has remained pretty constant over the last five years.

"I think sometimes we lose track of what a very serious impact domestic violence has on the people who are effected by it directly and also our community as a whole," said Baldwin.

The domestic violence event is Tuesday, October 15, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the TCC Workforce Development Center.

Any survivor of domestic violence is invited to attend.

Baldwin says speaking out helps survivors. She adds these events help the community learn how to better respond to domestic violence, and what assistance is available.

We often think of a couple or some sort of romantic relationship when we think of domestic violence.

In Doris Stong's case, she says it was her step brother who killed her father, in what she calls a "senseless murder."

Strong says her father got a domestic violence injunction against her step brother in 2007.

She says the two didn't get along and that the step brother made threats toward her dad.

She says in 2013, the men had an argument over the father's vehicle.

Strong says her father was shot shot four times with a stolen 45 pistol.

"When it happened, I was a very bitter and angry person. I actually had to get grief support counseling because I was so bitter about it. But I actually got to the point where I forgave him for what he did," Strong said.

Strong makes it a mission to help others.

She participates in events such as the domestic violence walk at Lake Ella this past Saturday. She also speaks at prisons and crime prevention events.

She plans to attend the speak-out and candlelight vigil Tuesday.

For more information on the event, call (850) 681-2111 or click here.

If you need help in a domestic violence situation, please call the crisis hotline toll free at 800-500-1119.

