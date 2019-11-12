Remains found in Alabama during search for 5-year-old Taylor Williams

By: The Associated Press

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (AP) — Police searching for a 5-year-old Florida girl who's been missing since last week say they've found human remains in rural Alabama.

A statement issued Tuesday by police in Demopolis, Alabama, says the team looking for Taylor Rose Williams found a body.

Police say the remains were located in a wooded area between two towns in Marengo County, located about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of Montgomery.

The statement says authorities are working to confirm the victim's identification.

The child was reported missing from her Jacksonville, Florida, home last Wednesday. Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams sheriff says Taylor's mother, Brianna Williams, hasn't spoken with investigators since that day.

The police statement says authorities from Alabama and Florida assisted in the search.

