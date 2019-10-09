Remains in Clinch Co. woods identified as man who went missing in 2017

By: WALB News Team

October 9, 2019

CLINCH CO., GA (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced Wednesday that the remains of a man found in a dense forest nearly two years ago have been positively identified as those of a man who went missing in 2017.

GBI Agent Park Pro told WALB that the remains belong to Jacob “Jake” Dewitt Conner, 30, of Fargo. They were confirmed through a DNA test.

Conner was reported missing at his job site on February 1, 2017. He was reported missing by co-workers from his job site, near the intersection of Score Bridge Road and Plumb Bush Road near Homerville. The area around Fargo is very rural, remote, and forested.

On New Year’s Day 2018, the GBI’s Douglas Regional Office received a request by the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office to assist with the recovery of human remains.

The GBI had offered a $10,000 reward for information that would lead to Conner’s location.

He was last seen wearing a “Conner Timber” dark gray shirt and uniform work pants.

Pro would give no details about whether such clothing was found in the area, only that the remains were skeletal. He would not speculate on a cause of death and said that he would be meeting with Conner’s family soon.

The Clinch County Sheriff’s Office, GBI, Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Natural Resources and local first responders all responded in the diligent search for Conner.

Anyone with information concerning Conner’s death is asked to contact the Clinch County Sheriff’s office at (912) 487-5316 or (912) 487-3250 or the GBI Douglas office at (912) 389-4103.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.