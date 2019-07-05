Plans for baby Autumn's memorial service announced, public invited

By: Katie Kaplan, WCTV Eyewitness News

LEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The family of Autumn Fox, the Tallahassee baby who recently died while waiting for a heart transplant at Shand's Children's Hospital in Gainesville, will hold a memorial service and first birthday celebration in her memory. The public is invited to attend.

Autumn would have tuned one on August 8. Her family will now honor her memory on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 2 p.m. The service will be held at Lee City Hall. The Fox family said that anyone who was touched by her story is welcomed to attend. Lunch and birthday cake will be served.

Her family asks those who plan on attending to RSVP online. You can do that here.