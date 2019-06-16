Remembering a Red Hills Crossfit Triathlete: Ron Nieto

By: Richie Pergolizzi | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 16, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV)--- Honoring a fellow triathlete on Saturday morning at Maclay Middle School dozens of members of the Red Hills Cross Fit of Tallahassee packed the football field to host a 5k triathlon for a good cause.

Last year, former member Ron Nieto passed away from cancer. As a father, Veteran of the United States Air Force and triathlete, Nieto was well connected in the tight-knit Crossfit community and was known for his inspiring words

“He was a great guy, inspired lot of joy and getting people into the fitness industry.” said Lentz, General Manager of Red Hills Crossfit.

On a hot summer day, many were glad to see the outpouring of support

“It was really touching to see that so many people want to help that foundation but also to keep Ron's memory alive. said Sutherland, a friend of Nieto. “Because he was such a kind-hearted person.” Sutherland continued.

Proceeds from the memorial event, support the Ronstrong Foundation, which will benefit the Tallahassee Memorial Cancer Center.

For more information on the foundation and how you can donate. You can visit their website Ronstrong.com