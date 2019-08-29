Remembering a Survivor: Overcoming the Holocaust to live the American Dream

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 29, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The incredible life of Richard Friedemann came to a peaceful end last week. Now, his family is ready to share this story of tragedy, hope, and triumph.

The Holocaust survivor persevered to discover the American dream. His son, Mark, sat down with WCTV to introduce his father to the world.

Richard was just a child when Germany invaded his native Poland in 1939. A whirlwind of trauma followed.

He would be separated from his parents, and spend the war years bouncing between death camps, including Auschwitz.

"There was a lot of luck, a lot of miracle, and a lot of craftiness on his part to get through it all," Mark said.

"He was selected for death more than once."

Richard fell ill while imprisoned at the Birkenau labor camp. While marching towards his would-be execution, he noticed a group of prisoners mending the road.

Mark explains what happened next.

"They kind of looked at my dad and he kind of side stepped to the group and took his uniform top off and acted like he was part of the group."

He conned the Nazis to live another day. Eventually, the years-long tour of history's most brutal points-of-interest came to an end. The Rainbow Division liberated his camp in 1945. But he wasn't in the clear.

Mark says his father, now a member of the Polish guard, boarded a Soviet train, reportedly taking them home.

"My dad and a couple of other guys recognized the train wasn't going to Poland, and it was going somewhere else, most likely Russia. So a group of guys, my dad included, jumped from the train."

From there, he landed at Ellis Island, where he moved to New England. He fell in love. He started a family and moved to Iowa, where he improved lives as a social worker. Through it all, he kept his past a secret.

Richard revealed the truth to Mark when the two traveled to Poland in 1996, nearly fifty years later.

"it was pretty traumatic story about the demise of his family, the murder of his father his mother his extended family." Mark said.

It's a story Barbara Goldstein wants to learn more about. She's the Executive Director of the Holocaust Education Resource Council in Tallahassee. The group hosts workshops to help educators teach about the Holocaust.

"Each point of his life was so amazing, and even after. Does he have money, does he have language to speak? Did he have home to go to? And then to have the will to live."

Mark hopes his father's story will serve as a reminder not to ignore the past.

"This isn't some fantasy that was cooked up," he said. "The events he witnessed and he went through are real and that even after going through all that the human spirit can persevere. He was a really good man. "

A tangible piece of that past: Richard's concentration camp "pajamas," which he kept all these years later.

He stitched a secret pocket to hide a spoon. Mark explained Nazis didn't give prisoners utensils to eat their soup.

It's a chilling piece of the past, but proof for Mark that his father overcame incredible odds.

"Even in his last days he was fighting to survive," Mark said.