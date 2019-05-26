Remembering our Local Heroes

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 26, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) –

Sunday afternoon, Tallahassee National Cemetery hosted a service to honor our fallen heroes, those who are currently serving, and our veterans.

This service, was a prelude to Memorial Day.

As the sun beamed down, friends, families, and veterans all gathered at Tallahassee National Cemetery to pay tribute to our local heroes.

For Chuck Howell, a member of the Big Bend Honor Guard, this day is an important one, "Today is the day we honor all of our fallen veterans."

With musical accompaniments, a benediction of wreaths, gun salute, and a playing of the taps, the service was a time to remember all of the sacrifice and service our veterans, fallen, and active duty, have done for our country.

Howell shares, "I hope they look back at all of our fallen veterans and praise their duty that they did and all of the wars that they fought in."

Debbie Mann, a member of Big Bend Honor Guard, expresses why they are all gathered, "We need to honor those that made us be able to have the freedoms we have today."

For many, like Mann, this day has a personal meaning. "I think of my dad and father in law and all the people that served before me," she looks at all of the headstones thoughtfully, "and I dont think we do enough to honor them."'

Roger Hewitt, Vice Commander of the American Legion of the Big Bend takes a moment to recgonize all those who have fought for our country, "The people out here gave their life for our country, some of them came back, some of them didn't."

Big Bend Honor Guard member, Jim Geuin, says what he believes this service is about, "A memory of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, and this is for all of those who arent here with us anymore."

Former politician, Gwen Graham mentions, "Theres nothing more important than recognizing those," she says as she hugs Hewitt, "who have given their lives and service for this country."

And with every American flag placed next to a headstone, the service of those who have passed, fighting for our freedoms, are never forgotten.

