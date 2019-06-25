Remerton record store remembers the King of Pop

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Millions remembered the King of Pop as Tuesday marks the ten year anniversary of Michael Jackson's death.

A decade after his passing and the singer remains a household name with fans crossing generations.

Le'Shawn Taylor owns Vibes & Stuff Record shop in Remerton. He said Michael Jackson albums remain among his top sellers. It's a trend he doesn't think will slow down anytime soon.

"He's just the artist of first. He's like the Michael Jordan of pop music, if that makes sense," Taylor said. "Once they reach that level they're more of a brand, once you're world wide, you leave an impact."

Taylor said he always keeps some of Jackson's most famous albums, like Thriller, on hand, because of its timeless interest of fans of all ages.

He said he also offers work by modern hip-hop artists that he can hear were inspired by the King of Pop.