Renters, landlords face different problems in coronavirus era

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 2, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that all foreclosures and evictions in Florida would be suspended for 45 days.

The move is welcome news for those suddenly without income facing a new month and a new set of bills to pay. But the executive order makes clear rent payments will still be due; landlords can still collect.

Cintia Guardia appreciated the news, but still fears for her son, who she pays to live in the Red Point West Tennessee apartment complex while he attends college. Like millions across the country, the South Florida resident lost her source of income mid-March

Splitting an apartment four-ways leaves Guardia with a $700 monthly payment plus utilities. Recently, she reached out to management asking if she could pay half for April.

In a letter Guardia shared with WCTV, apartment management countered with a deferral offer. She could skip April's payment and pay a month-and-a-half rent in May and June. The letter points to the federal stimulus package, and the promise of a $1,200 check, as potential relief.

Guardia said she was offended: "I need [that check] for food, medication for children, I need it for utilities, car insurance...for everything."

Eviction suspensions are trying to ease that pain.

Attorney Alice Vickers is a consumer advocate.

"Some provisions will have to be made or there will be massive homelessness," she said in a phone call. "Our elected officials will frequently wait to long and wait until too many people have been injured."

Tallahassee attorney Elwin Thrasher III, who works with landlords, offers a different perspective.

"Some folks who aren't as impacted and were intending on paying their rent, are those folks going to say there's no real consequence if i don't pay," he said.

Thrasher knows everyone is getting hit hard right now, including property owners.

"Not every apartment complex is on rock-solid financial footing and even those who are...losing a lot of your rental income could impact you heavily," Thrasher said.

Red Point is a Scion Group property. According to the company's website, the group oversees nearly 60,000 beds across the country. WCTV reached out to Scion for comment but has yet to hear back.

