Rep. Lawson announces endorsement for Joe Biden in 2020 Presidential race

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 30, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- U.S. Representative Al Lawson has announced he is endorsing Democratic candidate Joe Biden for United States President in the 2020 campaign.

Lawson announced his endorsement in a statement, which you can read below.

"I am pleased to endorse Vice President Joe Biden as our next President. Joe has a long history of doing what's right and not what's easy to advance the causes of America's working families. he has a proven track record of bringing people together and delivering results on issues important to us all -- ranging from health care to the environment, from civil rights to women's rights, and so much more.

"I came to Washington just over two years ago, but I can tell you now more than ever we need Joe's experience, common sense, and decency in the White House. He doesn't need 'on the job training' on how to build an economy that works for Florida and America, restore our standing in the world and create a democracy that lives up to the creed of 'we the people.'

"America is at a crossroads, and it is vital that we elect a leader who will restore the soul of this country, put us back on a path of prosperity and make certain we are respected on the world stage. I have no doubt that Vice President Biden is that leader. Long since America's happy warrior, he is a man of integrity, deep and abiding faith in God, family and our country.

"They don't make 'em like Joe anymore -- but we have an opportunity now, to meet head on the greatest challenges of our time, and ensure our best days still lie ahead of us and that is why I am endorsing him to be the next President of the United States."