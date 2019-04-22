Rep. Moulton is latest to enter 2020 presidential race

Ahead of former vice president Joe Biden’s expected announcement this week, another Democrat has entered a crowded primary field.

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-MA, is running for the Democratic presidential nomination, according to media reports, including WBUR.

He has launched a campaign website, Seth Moulton for America, which lists national security as his top issue.

Moulton joined the U.S. Marines after graduating from Harvard University in 2001. He served four tours in Iraq.

He began his political career in 2014 by defeating six-term incumbent Congressman John Tierney.

Moulton is best known for his effort to block Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi from becoming Speaker of the House again in 2018. His effort ultimately failed.

He isn’t the only person from Massachusetts vying for the Democratic nomination. Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren joined the race months ago, and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld is challenging President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.