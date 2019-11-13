Report: Earth’s insects are dying; here’s what you can do to help

Some scientists are calling it the "insect apocalypse."

A new report from The Wildlife Trusts in the United Kingdom says the number of insects on our world is rapidly declining and more than 40% of bug species are facing extinction.

This could have a devastating on the world food supply.

"Three-quarters of our crops depend on insect pollinators. Crops will begin to fail. We won't have things like strawberries," said Dave Goulson, a professor of biology at the University of Sussex in the UK and the author of the study.

"We can't feed 7.5 billion people without insects."

Goulson said there's still time to reverse the decline and suggests there are steps we can take to revive insect populations:

-- Mow lawns less frequently

-- Grow pollinator plants

-- Avoid pesticide use

-- Encourage others to do the same

