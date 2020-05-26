Report: Former Nole Gillespie to sit out 2020 WNBA season

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Former Florida State standout Kiah Gillespie has announced she will be sitting out the 2020 WNBA season, allowing the Chicago Sky to retain her rights for the 2021 campaign, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Per the Sun-Times report, Gillespie will be able to still play this year with an international team.

FSU confirmed Gillespie's decision, citing her Instagram story, reiterating that she has not been waived by the Sky and that she plans to play in 2021.

.@Kiah15Gillespie will sit out the 2020 @WNBA season. Rookies trying to make roster spots have an uphill climb without adequate try-outs due to the pandemic. She'll come back even stronger 💪🏽 #OneTribe 🍢 https://t.co/mOJyZ8yhsk — FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) May 26, 2020

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, teams were forced to make cuts prior to holding a training camp, so the league could begin paying it's players.

According to SBNation's Swish Appeal, the Sky are one of a handful who, hand strung by salary cap restrictions, are only able to carry 11 players on their roster, as opposed to the maximum 12.

The Sun-Times say the Sky has waived two players, forward Alexis Prince and 2020 third-round pick Japreece Dean, to finalize their roster for 2020.

Gillespie was also a third-round selection by the Sky in last month's draft.

The 2020 WNBA season has been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.