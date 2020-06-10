Report: Jacksonville emerging as finalist for Republican National Convention

By: Action News Jax Staff

June 10, 2020

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — Jacksonville is one of several major cities that could potentially be the new host for the 2020 Republican National Convention.

This comes after North Carolina’s governor announced that keeping it in Charlotte would mean a scaled back version to deal with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, something President Donald Trump did not want.

Three Republican officials briefed on the plans told the Washington Post that the party has tentatively settled on Jacksonville as the new destination. Details of the arrangement were still unclear, including hotel availability, transportation and more.

Mayor Lenny Curry has said the event could have an economic impact of $100 million.

We welcome the opportunity to host the @GOPconvention in Jacksonville. A $100 million local impact event would be important for our city as an event/convention destination.The City is ready for world class events &ready show the world we are open for business. @GOP @GOPChairwoman — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) June 2, 2020

The Duval County GOP said it would be the largest event for Jacksonville since the Super Bowl-- but not everyone in the city is on board.

An online petition is gaining traction, asking the city to not host the RNC. About 70% of those signing the petition are from Duval County. About 17% are from surrounding counties and 13% who don’t want the RNC in Jacksonville are not from Northeast Florida.

The major reasons people are asking for the RNC to not be hosted in Jacksonville is because of worry over radical protests and COVID-19.