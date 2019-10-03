Report: Logan Tyler enters transfer portal

By: Josh Newberg | Noles247

October 3, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) -- Florida State punter Logan Tyler has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal, in a report from Brett McMurphy of Stadium Network.

Logan Tyler, Florida State’s starting punter last 3 years, has entered NCAA transfer portal, sources told @Stadium. After playing in season opener, Tyler was suspended for “violating team rules.” Tallahassee Democrat reported Tyler was investigated in August for DUI case — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 3, 2019

Tyler is a junior. He played in FSU’s season opener against Boise State. He was suspended for a violation of team rules prior to week 2 of the season and has not returned to the field since.

It’s unclear if Tyler plans to transfer. The transfer portal allows a player to explore his options at other programs by talking to coaches without penalty. It is essentially a database that lets other teams know that you are available to transfer. A player can always withdraw his name at any time as well. Entering your name does not mean you intend to transfer, but it does allow a player to test the waters and communicate with coaches from other programs.

Walk-on Tommy Martin filled in for Tyler at punter and has performed well, averaging 41.6 yards per punt across 22 kicks since the ULM game on Sept. 7.