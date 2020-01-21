Report: Lucky’s Market closing all Florida locations except one store in Melbourne

By: WWSB News

January 21, 2020

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) — Lucky’s Market will be closing in Tallahassee and other locations across the state.

In a company meeting early Tuesday morning, employees were told that all but one location in Florida will be closing next month, according to a report in the South Florida Sun Sentinel. The only store remaining in Florida will be in Melbourne.

The closures come after supermarket chain Kroger announced in December 2019 that it was divesting its ownership share of Lucky’s, which had more than 20 locations in Florida, including one on U.S. 41 near the Westfield Mall in Sarasota and had announced plans to build a store in Bradenton.

The Sun Sentinel reports the closure affects 2,500 employees statewide. Lucky’s has locations in other states, including Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Ohio, and Wyoming and it’s unknown if any of the locations in those states will be closing as well.

So far, there’s been no official word from the company.

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.