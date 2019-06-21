Report: Mike Martin Jr. to be named next Florida State baseball head coach

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports, Noles247

June 21, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Just two days after Florida State's elimination from the 2019 College World Series, ending the 40-year head coaching tenure of Mike Martin, the baseball program is expected to name his son, Mike Martin Jr., as the next head coach, according to Warchant.com.

In a report on posted on Friday, Warchant's Gene Williams and Ira Schoffel report that Martin Jr., who has been on the FSU coaching staff for more than 20 years, is expected to be the next skipper according to two sources with knowledge of the situation.

Warchant's report also notes the announcement could come as early as Friday.

No official announcement from the program has been made as of publication of this story.

The decision to opt for Martin Jr., a 22-year assistant for the Seminoles, to replace his father is not a surprise. Despite other names of candidates and a small group that had discussions with FSU's search committee, Martin Jr. was always the heavy, odds-on favorite to take over the program he has been involved with for more than 25 years as a player and coach.

Martin Jr. has been widely recognized as one of the bright assistant coaches in the college game. A former All-American catcher with the Seminoles, he serves as FSU’s recruiting coordinator and has placed each of his past eight recruiting classes in the Top 10 of at least one publication, including a No. 3 ranking in 2018 by Baseball America. Additionally, Martin works with the hitters and handles the Florida State catchers.

Prior to joining the FSU coaching staff, Martin Jr. played for the Seminoles and professionally.

He was drafted out of college by San Diego in the ninth round in 1995.

He was the Seminoles’ starting catcher from 1993-95, earning NCAA All-Tournament honors in each of his three seasons. He was the Most Valuable Player of the NCAA Atlantic II Regional in 1994, leading the Seminoles to the College World Series and earning second team NCBWA All-America honors. He was selected to the 1995 NCAA Atlantic I Regional All-Tournament Team as the Seminoles returned to Omaha for the second straight year. In 1993, Martin was a member of Team USA.

He began his collegiate career in 1992 at Manatee Community College, where he earned All-Conference honors. The Tallahassee native graduated from Maclay School, where he captained the 1991 state championship team as a senior and had his No. 10 jersey retired. He was drafted as a shortstop out of high school by Seattle in the 31st round.

Martin Jr. will reportedly the reigns from Martin, who amassed 2,029 wins with the garnet and gold, the most wins by any head coach in any NCAA sport in history.