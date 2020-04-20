Two Monticello nursing home administrators suspended for poor COVID response

By: Pat Mueller | WCTV Eyewitness News

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Department of Health has suspended the licenses of two nursing home administrators from Cross Landings Health Care & Rehabilitation Center in Monticello due to poor conditions at the facility during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mark Daniels' and Sebrina Cameron's nursing home administrator licenses were suspended Friday, according to documents obtained by WCTV.

The emergency suspension order says health department staff found a "systemic failure in the planning and implementation of safety measures" to prevent spread of COVID-19.

The documents say staff members at the facility did not use N95 masks, even though the masks were readily available. Additionally, some residents didn't have hand sanitizer or gloves in their rooms, and a COVID-19 isolation area was setup in a main hallway to the cafeteria.

Daniels is the head administrator at Cross Landings, while Cameron was the regional nursing home administrator for the nursing home's parent company. The two are the first nursing home administrators to have their licenses suspended for failing to meet safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Miami Herald.

The documents say the first resident to test positive at the home was on April 5. A state team then visited the facility eight times between April 9 and April 13.

On April 14, eight residents tested positive for coronavirus after 35 of them were tested. A total of 11 residents at Cross Landings Health Care & Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday.

WCTV reached out to administrators at Cross Landings for comment on the COVID cases there and these suspensions. We have not heard back.

