By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 19, 2019

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Officials in Calhoun County say a plane made an emergency landing in an open field a mile south of the airport close to Magnolia Church Road.

Calhoun County EMA says the plane landed due to reported engine trouble and the plane had two pilots aboard, both of which are fine.

Authorities describe the plane as a yellow crop duster.

This is a developing story.