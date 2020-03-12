Disney World closing this weekend amid coronavirus outbreak

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 12, 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. (WCTV) – Just hours after announcing the closing of its California resort, Disney appears to be doing the same for Florida's famed Walt Disney World Resort.

According to a press release, the theme park will close to the public this Sunday, March 15. Disney Cruise Line will suspend all departures starting March 14. Both will last through the end of the month.

The hotels at both resorts will remain open, according to the release. The company is asking for employees who can work from home to do so.