Reports: Memphis' Mike Norvell expected to be named FSU Head Coach

December 7, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – University of Memphis Head Football Coach Mike Norvell is expected to be hired this weekend in the same role by Florida State, according to multiple reports from ESPN, Tomahawk Nation and Warchant among others. Norvell’s Memphis Tigers will play in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

WCTV is working to find more details and bring you the latest as the FSU coaching search draws to its conclusion.

