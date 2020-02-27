Reports: Propst wont coach at new USA Academy

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WCTV) -- Former Colquitt County High School head football coach Rush Propst has left his new gig just eight weeks into the job, according to multiple news outlets.

AL.com and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution are reporting Propst is leaving his position as head coach at the new USA Academy in Prattville, Alabama.

USA Academy is slated to open this coming fall.

AL.com's Josh Bean reports Propst never signed a contract at USA Academy.

"At the time of the press conference, while I believed we had reached agreement on a majority of terms, we had not and have not entered into an employment contract,’’ Propst said in a statement released Thursday afternoon. “Due to a variety of factors outside of my control, I have informed USA Academy that I will no longer consider a position with USA Academy. I wish those associated with USA Academy much success."

Propst was named the founding head coach at the school on January 2.

He was fired from CCHS in March of last year after being suspended last February.

WCTV has reached out to the USA Academy for comment but have not heard back.

This is a developing story.