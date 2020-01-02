At least 10 cars damaged by gunfire on I-4, I-95

By: WTSP News

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WTSP) — At least 10 cars were damaged by gunfire near two highways in Central Florida.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood tweeted six callers reported damage on Interstate 4 from the Seminole County line east to Interstate 95 north to Flagler County.

It happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday to no fewer than 10 cars, the sheriff's office said.

Although an investigation is ongoing, deputies believe the damage could be caused by a small caliber, pellet or BB-type of gun as described by witnesses.

Damage to cars' glass has been reported, and no one is said to be hurt.

"I just felt glass all over my face," one man told WKMG-TV. "I really thought it was something like the D.C. sniping, you know? Like, what is going on? It was crazy, man.

"...People could have really gotten hurt."

Witnesses indicate a small caliber/pellet/BB gun may be involved, but that is unconfirmed. There have been no more reports since the last call on northbound I-95 toward Flagler County. We're working with other agencies and coordinating resources as this investigation continues. — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) January 2, 2020

The sheriff's office earlier tweeted Florida Highway Patrol responded to at least one of the calls.

Later in the evening, FHPJacksonville tweeted its troopers were investigating a possible road rage on I-95. Although not yet confirmed, the agency said it could be connected to the gunshots in the Volusia County area.

It's not yet known who fired the shots.

