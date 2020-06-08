Reports of high rain totals, flooding in Big Bend, South Georgia

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Despite Tropical Storm Cristobal making landfall in Louisiana Sunday afternoon, the impacts were felt in the Big Bend and South Georgia with copious amounts of rainfall along with some flooding.

Roads in Suwannee County remained closed Monday morning according to FHP's road conditions webpage. U.S. Hwy 90 at 185th Road, near U.S. Hwy 90 and 149th Road, as well as Railroad Street and 2nd Street NW were closed due to water on the roads. County Road 137 and 106th Street was closed with water in both directions according to the FHP website.

Parts of I-10 were also closed Sunday, according to the reports from the National Weather Service. The FHP was not reporting road closures on I-10 Monday morning. Flooding was reported in Hopewell Sunday on County Road 10, causing an accident. Old Blue Springs Road near Cottonwood was "impassable" Sunday afternoon, and Wisenbacker Road South in Lowndes County was closed from water over the roadway.

One viewer tagged WCTV with an image of flooding in Live Oak.

Downton Live Oak, Florida flooded, again. The last event was June 25, 2012 thanks to TS Debby.#cristobol #TropicalStorm pic.twitter.com/dAt57E2RKX — Jeffery Waters (@JefferyWaters15) June 7, 2020

Forty-eight-hour estimated rainfall amounts ranged from 5 to 10 inches in most eastern Big Bend areas along with some parts of south-central Georgia. The highest rainfall totals were in western Suwannee County where over 10 inches was reported.

YIKES! Estimated rainfall totals for the last 48 hours show that parts of western Suwannee County received over 10 inches of rain. Others (in the red) picked up over 5 inches. #flwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/1v9VBpl4go — WCTV PinPoint WX (@WCTVPinPointWX) June 8, 2020

Nearly 10 inches fell in 24 hours according to a weather service report from a mesonet station northwest of Live Oak. One of the highest rainfall reports came from Suwannee Springs Sunday evening with a total of 13 inches since midnight Sunday.

A slot of dry air aloft is expected to move into the viewing area Monday afternoon, lowering rain chances for the viewing area to near 50%. But any additional rainfall received will exacerbate flooding in the eastern viewing area.

