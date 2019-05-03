Reports say a plane has gone down near Naval Air Station Jacksonville

Updated: Fri 11:18 PM, May 03, 2019

May 3, 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (ANJ) -- According to reports, a plane has gone down near Naval Air Station JAX.

According to NAS JAX a plane went off the runway and is in the water with dozens on board.

Sources say the plane is a 727 Boeing.




This is a developing story

 
