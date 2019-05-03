Reports say a plane has gone down near Naval Air Station Jacksonville

By: Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (ANJ) -- According to reports, a plane has gone down near Naval Air Station JAX.

According to NAS JAX a plane went off the runway and is in the water with dozens on board.

Sources say the plane is a 727 Boeing.

JFRD: 737 commercial plane coming from Miami. 142 people onboard. All accounted for. Things are “getting better.” Rescue looking for 2 dogs and a cat. No one seriously hurt. @ActionNewsJax — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) May 4, 2019

#JSO Marine Unit was called to assist @NASJax_ in reference to a commercial airplane in shallow water. The plane was not submerged. Every person is alive and accounted for. pic.twitter.com/4n1Fyu5nTS — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 4, 2019

BREAKING **NEW** INFO: NASJAX says Boeing 737 was arriving from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba into Naval Air Station Jacksonville when it crashed into the St. Johns River at the end of the runway. @ActionNewsJax @WFTV @wsoctv @WOKVNews @wsbtv @CBSNews @FoxNews @CNN pic.twitter.com/3wvTN6L7jC — Tenikka Smith Hughes (@TenikkaANjax) May 4, 2019

