Republican Joe Walsh suspends presidential campaign

Republican Joe Walsh announced on Twitter Friday morning he is suspending his GOP presidential challenge to President Donald Trump, saying in part “our fight against the Cult of Trump is just getting started.”

The former congressman from Illinois denounced the Republican Party as a cult. “No one, no matter his or her profile, can defeat Donald Trump in a Republican Primary. This was confirmed for me firsthand last week in Iowa when I was booed off the stage by primary voters when I said we should expect decency and honesty from our president. This is not my party,” he said.

Walsh said he’s going to work to elect Democrats who come closest to sharing his values and urged other Republicans who feel the way he does to do the same.

“This may not be comfortable. It may not be our most natural environment. But it is our only chance at taking our party back. It is our only chance at taking our country back,” he said.

