Republican plans run for Florida Senate seat

By: News Service of Florida

April 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- With Sen. Bill Montford, D-Tallahassee, leaving office next year because of term limits, the first Republican candidate has emerged to try to replace him.

Tallahassee Republican Benjamin Horbowy opened a campaign account last week to run in 2020 in Senate District 3, according to the state Division of Elections website.

The district is made up of a massive area of North Florida, including Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Hamilton, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Taylor and Wakulla counties.

Rep. Loranne Ausley, D-Tallahassee, also is running for the seat and had raised $175,663 as of Feb. 28, finance reports show.

Also last week, St. Petersburg Republican Sharon Russ opened an account to challenge Rep. Wengay Newton, D-St. Petersburg, in 2020 in House District 70, according to the Division of Elections website.

District 70 is made up of parts of Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Newton had raised $7,800 for his re-election bid as of Feb. 28.