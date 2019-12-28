Rescue crews revive cat while working Valdosta house fire

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 28, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) –

After responding to a house fire Saturday morning, rescue crews were able to revive a cat who had become unconscious.

According to a press release, the fire happened on the 800 Block of E. Moore Street at 11:21 a.m. Saturday. No people were injured in the fire but one person was displaced.

Once inside, firefighters found a cat that needed oxygen. A Facebook post by the Valdosta Fire Department shows the cat receiving air through a mask.

According to VFD, the cat was successfully revived and was returned to its owner.

Authorities determined the cause of the fire was electrical.