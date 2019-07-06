Researchers explore causes of suicides among Georgia farmers

By Associated Press

July 6, 2019

ATLANTA, Ga (AP) -- Scientists are learning more about suicides among Georgia farmers -- and they say the aftermath of Hurricane Michael could bring more risks to rural areas.

New research shows that relationship issues, health-related problems and financial hardship are among the most common factors.

A University of Georgia researcher believes Hurricane Michael could pose an additional threat to Georgia's farming community.

Anna Scheyett, dean of the University of Georgia School of Social Work, says farmers are very resilient -- but they're also vulnerable and need support.

WABE Radio reports that Scheyett examined 106 cases of suicide among farmers and agriculture workers, which were recorded in the Georgia Violent Death Reporting System from 2008 to 2015.

Researchers hope that more rural health care providers can receive additional training in self-harm risk detection.

