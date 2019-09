By WCTV Eyewitness News

September 21, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a house fire on Roberts Avenue.

The incident happened just before 5:00pm. Fire crews arrived on scene to find smoke billowing from the house. TFD was able to quickly put out the blaze.

Thankfully, no one was home during the time of the fire, so no one was injured, but the cause has yet to be determined. Officials believe the fire caused around $5,000 in damages.