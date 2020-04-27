Residents Along Ox Bottom Road still cleaning storm damage.

By: Hannah Messier | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 27, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Residents are still cleaning up after a tornado moved through northern Tallahassee Thursday night.

Large trees tossed by the tornado still litter the ground and the fence surrounding a property along Ax Bottom Road needs to be repaired in several places.

Any trees that fell within private property in Leon County have to be cleaned and paid for by the property owner.

Home owners along Ox Bottom Road are just beginning to clean and repair the damage.

"I haven't even started. No, it’s far too much for any one person to do so I've got Collins Land Services coming in this afternoon to get started and it's going to be about a two day job for them to clean up this,” Resident Harold Grant said.

Unlike with hurricane damage, the county is only picking up trees that fell across public right of ways, such as sidewalks and streets.

