Residents give mixed reaction as governor evaluates reopening Florida

By: Elizabeth Millner | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 21, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- After weeks of shutdown and numerous people left without work, the plan to reopen Florida in stages has drawn mixed reaction, with some saying we need to wait and others saying it’s time for businesses to get back to work.

“I think it’s probably a good idea. I know many people such as myself found themselves by government mandate that we were no longer allowed to work,” said resident, Vicky Conroy.

Conroy, who works with Leon County Schools, says businesses should be given the choice of whether or not to reopen, in order to make ends meet.

“Allow businesses the opportunity to make an income and not be forced into bankruptcy, or foreclosure or cars being re-poed, damaging their credit I mean I can think of a whole lot of things,” she said.

However, residents like Sharisiah Allen says while the economy is important, the public safety and health of others is more significant.

“Because the flattening of the curve can easily rise again, rates can go back up and it can be very detrimental to society as a whole so I don’t think they should,” Allen said.

For people like Bryon Graves, he says we should take our time and continue taking preventative measures if choosing to reopen.

“If you just try to go on and make businesses as it was before this stuff took place you got to take your time and be patient with it,” Graves said.

He adds he is relying on his faith to help everyone come together during this difficult time.

“Right now I have no kind of incomes come in but I’m relying on this faith it’s been rough and most people are one check away from being homeless and I can really understand that right now,” he said.

At this time, it is not known when or how Governor Ron DeSantis’ task force will choose to reopen the state, but they are expected to give their recommendations to the governor on Friday, April 24.

