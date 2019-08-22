Residents hope for swift repair as Gadsden County officials inspect collapsed bridge

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

The bridge on Hutchinson Ferry Road, located just inside Gadsden County, has collapsed, the Decatur County Sheriff's Office said.

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) — Wednesday morning, a bridge collapsed off of Hutchinson Ferry Road in Gadsden County. The closure has forced long detours, which last about 40 minutes. It is not clear how soon the bridge will be repaired or how, as inspections are still underway.

The county says the bridge was built in 1960 and as with all other bridges, the Florida Department of Transportation inspects it at least once a year.

Gadsden County said the collapse was due to heavy rainfall that they have had since Hurricane Michael, causing box culverts underneath the pavement to loosen and slowly deteriorate, ultimately resulting in a collapse of the off system structure.

Georgia Alfonso has been a resident in the area since 1998. She was taking her mom into town when she saw the scene.

"I look down and I go holy smokes," she said.

People like Alfonso are shocked by what happened to the bridge on Hutchinson Ferry Road, which is not far from the Florida-Georgia line.

Richard Copper, who has lived off of Hutchinson Ferry for 2 years said he was caught off guard.

"I was thrown off because I did not know there was any trouble there, so it was odd to me," he said.

According to a spokesperson, Gadsden County Public Works crews over the years have maintained the road by patching potholes and overlaying asphalt.

County officials said FDOT is responsible for the culverts under the road, which caused the failure.

But residents like Marston Johnson, who has lived near the bridge since 1988, mentioned previous work on the bridge seemed minimal.

“The bridge they just seems to me they patch it when it went out during the hurricane and then they patched it and they did not really do the work that they needed to do."

Alfonso agreed.

“I mean as long as you patch it, it ain't going to make it get any better it is going to make it get worse and look what happened," he said.

These neighbors live in between this bridge and another off of PeckBetts Road, which residents say collapsed around the time Hurricane Micheal devastated the area.

Tammy Simmons has been living here for 14 years and said this problem is not a new one.

“I really think they need to do something about the bridges around here,” she said while pointing in the direction of PeckBetts. “We have one back here that it has been almost a year and it ain't been fixed."

Cooper said the real issue is the fact both bridges are damaged.

“There's pretty much just one way out now. It is just straight through Quincy at this point," Cooper said.

Now, residents are forced to take the long way home, as inspections continue. Those like Johnston are asking the county to take action.

“Just hope that they get it fixed and when they fix it this time, they fix it right and it is permanent so that this situation won't happen again," Johnston said.

And Simmons hopes more is done to repair the various roads and bridges that have continuous issues.

"I really hope they get someone in here that knows what they are doing or knows how to fix them to where they need to be to where they won't do that," Simmons said. "I know we have had a lot of rain and stuff but I am pretty sure there is somebody who can fix the road the way it needs to be fixed."

No one from Gadsden County or its Public Works Department was available to speak on camera today. WCTV reached out to the FDOT for records from their latest inspection on the bridge. FDOT said it will take several days to send us the files.

The Georgia Department of Transportation has also advised those in the area about detours.

