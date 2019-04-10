Residents in hard-hit Chattahoochee not prepared as hurricane season approaches

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 10, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Many people in the Big Bend are extremely concerned as hurricane season nears. It's a hard thought for many to fathom as they are still trying to pick up the pieces from last season.

In places like Sneads and Chattahoochee, people are still recovering six months after the storm.

As rain set in late Tuesday afternoon, countless homes had their roofs covered with blue tarps. It is a reminder that recovery is slow for many.

"It's going a little rough," said Cassie Bowens.

Bowens said the hurricane tore her roof and siding off. Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency adhered the tarps, but because she does not have insurance on the home, she can not afford to repair it. She said she was told by FEMA she was not eligible for further aid.

"We are trying to do the best we can," she said. "It's hard when you don't have the money to do it with."

A news release posted by FEMA in mid-March stated that since the Federal Disaster Declaration was made in the aftermath of the storm, 703 homeowners had been approved for a total of more than $1.7 million for basic housing repairs in Gadsden County alone.

Even with that funding, some homeowners said it was just not enough.

One woman pointed out buckling ceilings and mold where water had gathered after the hurricane destroyed her roof. She said she was without insurance and is trying to make repairs when she can afford it.

Many residents in the area said they are not prepared for another hit. Hurricane season begins on June 1.

"No, not ready for another hurricane. Not like Michael," said Henry Mabry.

FEMA closed up shop in Gadsden County in mid-February. The county is now working on creating a community-based volunteer board to take over efforts.