Residents off Apalachee Parkway take note of their vulture infestation

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 25, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) –

Some homeowners worry about racoons, mice or roaches. But for residents off Apalachee Parkway, they have vultures making themselves right at home!

These feathered friends are federally protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, which means residents cannot harm, kill, or remove these birds, their eggs or nests.

Rachel Favors has been a resident in the neighborhood since 2008, and she shares that although the vultures have not been here since day one, they are around everyday, "They come in early in the morning they get into your trash they will walk the streets they wont move if you come close to them."

You can see them, around 20 in total, sitting and sunbathing on Favors roof and those of her neighbors. And when sitting inside her two story home, you can here the thumping of unwelcomed guests, "I actually thought someone was trying to break in or something because it was so loud," Favors shares, "so I went outside and that's when I saw a multitude of vultures on top of my home.'

But the birds are not just on Rachels roof. You can see them flying from roof to roof, to tree, to the sky. Tyrone McGriff, a resident for two years in the area, says they are taking over the neighborhood, "They were here when I moved in, seems like they have a pretty big flock behind my house."

Those like Favors have reached out to multiple federal, state, and local agencies including, the Leon County Sheriffs Department, Code Enforcement, and Florida Fish and Wildlife. She says all she wants is help in removing them, "If I ever wanted to sell this home I would feel personally responsible to let the next homeowner know about the heavy infestation of vultures in this area."

However those agencies, reminding Favors that vultures are federally protected and these agencies cannot help in their removal.

However she was referred to various resources, costly products, and

permits, which can be found here:

"Basically they told me I can put spikes on my roof, I can spray them with water, or put an owl on my roof," Favors mentions.

But after trying those methods, they still do not seem to leave, "We all have to live with them on a regular basis and no one wants to have them."

Those in the area think it might have to do with their location, being half a mile away from the Leon County Solid Waste Management.

"I am thinking maybe the smell might attract them to the area," Favors says, "and maybe because of the size of the trees it gives them the view they are looking for.'

McGriff echoes, "They have been pretty obvious especially on trash days."

And while the birds may be unwelcomed by Favor, "At this point I have kind of accepted it.."

McGriff agrees, "I think anytime you get further out in the rural areas I think you have to accept the wildlife you are kind of encroaching on their territory. I love the neighborhood but I know they were here before us."

The neighbors have let the birds be as they may. Favors says she has reached out to contractors for quotes on putting spikes on her roof, but she has yet to hear back. The only other method she has not tried is obtaining a permit through FWC, to be able to trap the vultures.