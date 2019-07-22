Residents respond with shock to death of Pelham man

By: Bobby Poitevint | WALB News 10

July 22, 2019

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) -- A number of people are remembering a Pelham man after his body was found minutes from their homes Friday evening.

That man, identified as 46-year-old Kenneth Cooper, lived in the 100 block of David Street.

We spoke to several neighbors who live close by, though some didn’t answer their doors, and other didn’t want to go on camera.

However some had a lot to say about a man they called "a nice guy"

Cooper was renting the property, and the owner says “It’s going to be hard to find a tenant of his caliber... It’s unnerving that it happened so close.”

Other residents say their safety is unshaken.

Diana Treat says "I feel safe in my community."

She only lives a short walk from cooper’s home.

Cooper’s death is being investigated as a homicide, and Pelham Police say no arrests have been made.

Pelham residents are saying “You don’t expect a death next door.”

We are told the body was be sent to the GBI 's crime lab in Macon for an autopsy set for Monday .